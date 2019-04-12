Pengerang MP says shocked by massive blast at oil-and-gas facility

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman attends Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has expressed shock over the fire and explosion incident at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Kota Tinggi today.

She was thankful, however, that the situation was under control and investigations were being conducted to find out the exact cause.

She said Petronas would also provide the latest developments from time to time.

"Employees and workplace safety issues should always be prioritised, and I would like to thank Petronas for their prompt action in managing such an incident," she said in a statement here.

Azalina also expressed hope that such incidents did not occur again, as oil and gas projects were already at high risk of fire and explosions.

The incident at 1.20 am which took place at one of the lots at Petronas' Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project site in PIC also saw two local security guards injured. — Bernama