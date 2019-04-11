Warisan's grip on Sabah assembly grows with PPBM entry

The Opposition bench at the Sabah assembly further reduced today after nine assemblymen, mostly from Umno, joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia earlier this month. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, April 11 ― The first Sabah assembly sitting this year began with a significantly reduced Opposition as nine among them are now on the ruling side via Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Sulaman assemblymen Datuk Hajiji Noor and his group of former Umno members officially joined Bersatu after more than three months as independents.

The Opposition bench is down to nine representatives versus 55 elected and nominated assemblymen on the government's side in the 64-member House.

MORE TO COME