Kelantan Palace revokes Abdul Azeez’s datukship

Abdul Azeez Rahim leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 16, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BHARU, April 11 — The Kelantan Palace has revoked the Darjah Seri Paduka Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan (SJMK) award, which carries the title of ‘Datuk’, conferred on Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, effective April 2.

State Secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad said Abdul Azeez, 53, who is also Baling Member of Parliament, had been informed of the matter through a letter delivered on the same day.

“Therefore, from the said date onwards, Abdul Azeez can no longer use the title of Datuk or any power or matters relating to the award,” he said in a statement here today.

Nazran said the Baling MP was also required to return the award to the Kelantan Palace immediately.

Abdul Azeez received the award on November 12, 2016, in conjunction with the 47th birthday of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

In January this year, Abdul Azeez, who is also ex-chairman of Tabung Haji, was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with 12 counts of gratification and money laundering amounting to RM144.6 million. — Bernama