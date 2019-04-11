Grab rolls out facial ID feature to verify passengers, combat crime against drivers

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a media event at Grab Malaysia’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya April 11, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, April 11 — Grab Malaysia officially launched today its in-app facial recognition system for ride-hailing users to submit their photographs so the firm can visually identify them in the case of misconduct against drivers.

As part of Grab’s #SaferEveryday initiatives, the unique Passenger Verification feature was implemented in Grab’s app via a live selfie option for new users beginning last month in the initiative meant to reduce the risk of crime against drivers.

It will be rolled out for all users in phases over the year, starting today.

“We must work together to find common ground for the benefit of all Malaysians who use e-hailing services and who earn a living through them.

“It is important that the public and private sectors work hand in hand in support of the general public,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in his opening speech at a media event at Grab Malaysia’s headquarters here.

He added that by working together both the public and private sectors will be able to find innovative ways to harness technology for social good.

Grab also assured users that the photographs will only be used for a one-time verification and are protected under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), as with all personal data provided to the firm.

The facial recognition technology can determine if the face captured is that of a living person and not another image, and can also detect and reject inappropriate photos.

Since the feature was introduced last month to new users, Grab asserted that passenger-related crimes have dropped by 30 per cent.

Head of Grab Malaysia Sean Goh highlighted in his speech the firm’s commitment to safety since its early days and thanked the Transport Ministry for its support.

“We truly believe that a better everyday begins with a safer everyday. We are encouraged that you (the ministry) share our vision,” he said.

Grab’s existing in-app innovations that aim to ensure both drivers and passengers know who they are dealing with include driver background checks, GrabChat, number masking and VOIP calls that guarantee personal contact numbers are masked to protect users’ privacy and data and Rate Your Trip, a service where both drivers and passengers can rate and review their trip experience to help Grab identify and investigate any misconduct.

Apart from the new Passenger Verification feature, Grab is also looking to incorporate another new feature that will remove details of drivers from the passenger’s trip history 72 hours after the ride is complete. This is to further ensure driver’s safety.

Grab’s #SaferEveryday aims to raise transport safety standards in Southeast Asia to eliminate preventable incidents, encourage safe user habits and drive long-term changes in road behaviour.