Uggah: Rabies operation in Padawan a success despite challenges

KUCHING, April 9 — The anti-rabies operation held in Padawan District from April 4 to 8 has been another success for Sarawak despite the many challenges faced, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The operation mounted by 379 officers and other personnel managed to vaccinate 1,331 dogs, achieving a vaccination rate of 73 per cent out of the targeted 100 per cent rate.

“At the same time, 1271 strays had been removed,” he said after attending a post-mortem meeting on the operation at the Padawan Municipal Council office today.

Uggah, who is the chairman of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, said the next round of operations would begin tomorrow in Kota Samarahan before moving to Kuching from April 21 to May 2.

The co-operation and collaboration of dog owners were indispensable to ensure the fight against rabies would be successful and for Sarawak to be declared free of it soonest, he said.

He also announced the formation of a social media group to help explain the purpose of the operation and its benefits to the people.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Operations Staff Officer DSP Collin Barat said police had received 12 reports lodged by members of the public in Padawan so far regarding the exercise.

He said only one investigation paper had been opened with one man arrested for trying to obstruct a team from carrying out their duties on April 7.

“He had taken video clips of them using his handphone, accusing them and using foul language against them for tranquilising a dog which did not wear any vaccination tag,” he said. — Bernama