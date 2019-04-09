TMJ: Come and find me if I've said anything seditious

Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said today he was ready to face any criminal action if he was found to have made any seditious remarks. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said today he was ready to face any criminal action if he was found to have made any seditious remarks.

“Sila (please do). If I have to go down for upholding the Constitution, the Malay Rulers and Islam. By all means. You know where to find me.

“I’m all yours. Finish what you start,” he said in a tweet responding to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement earlier today that Tunku Ismail was not above the law.

Dr Mahathir during a press conference in Dewan Rakyat said Tunku Ismail was free to voice out his opinions as long as it is within the law.

He said the government considered Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, and his views as being on the same level as any ordinary Malaysians.

“He can speak as they do, as long as it does not break the law. If he makes any statements that are seditious, we will take action against him,” Dr Mahathir said.