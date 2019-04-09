Support Malaysia’s golden crop, says Teresa Kok

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok at a press conference in parliament April 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysians should unanimously back the country’s golden crop and fight the anti-palm oil campaigns, says Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

She said support for palm oil from Malaysians is important in the fight against the European Union’s (EU) policies against the commodity.

“It can help to increase the level of product awareness, including the benefits of palm oil, in Malaysia and other countries,” she told Bernama at the one-day “Love My Palm Oil” campaign held at the lobby of Parliament here today.

Kok said the campaign, organised by the Ministry of Primary Industries and the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, was aimed at getting members of Parliament (MPs) to support palm oil.

Asked on the government’s possible move if the EU proceeded with the Delegated Act which classified palm oil as unsustainable, the minister said without elaborating: “We will definitely do something.”

“This Delegated Act has another two months for European Parliament and EU Council to decide (whether to accept the law), so let’s see what is the result and we will discuss it (the move) later,” she said.

Today’s campaign attracted the attention of many MPs, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as they test tasted red palm oil and products that used palm oil as ingredients such as muffins and cendol. — Bernama