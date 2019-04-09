Dr M: No need to refer Federal Constitution amendment for Sarawak, Sabah to Rulers' Conference

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said there is no need to refer the amendment to the Federal Constitution on the status of Sarawak and Sabah to the Council of Rulers. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said there is no need to refer the amendment to the Federal Constitution on the status of Sarawak and Sabah to the Conference of Rulers.

Responding to a question raised by Pontian MP Datuk Seri Haji Ahmad Maslan in Dewan Rakyat today, Dr Mahathir said the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution does not touch on the monarch’s rights and privileges.

“In this matter, I wish to explain that this amendment does not directly touch on the privileges, position...of the royals, and therefore, there is no need to refer to the Council of Rulers,” Dr Mahathir said in his winding up speech on the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution on the status of the two states in Malaysia

MORE TO COME