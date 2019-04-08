Govt tables departure levy Bill

Under the departure levy, anyone who leaves the country will be charged RM20 if they are heading to other Asean member states and RM40 for other countries. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The much-anticipated Bill introducing a departure fee was tabled today in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Departure Levy Bill was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah at the start of the ministry's winding-up address on the Customs (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Under the departure levy, anyone who leaves the country will be charged RM20 if they are heading to other Asean member states and RM40 for other countries.

The proposed levy was announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke last November and its rollout is planned for this June.

National newswire Bernama reported Loke saying then that the government had yet to finalise its collection method, whether the levy would be added to the Passenger Service Charge or collected by the Customs Department or the Immigration Department.