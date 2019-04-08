10 killed after bus plunges into drain in Sepang

Preliminary investigation found that the bus was carrying 43 MASKargo contract workers from their hostel in Nilai to their work place when the crash occurred. — Picture via Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Ten people on their way to work were killed when a bus they were travelling in plunged into a drain near the MASKargo area in Sepang last night.

KLIA district police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamshah said nine of the victims, comprising eight foreign workers and the bus driver, who is a local, died on the spot in the crash that occurred at about 11.10pm.

Another victim, a woman of foreign nationality, died during treatment at Serdang Hospital , he said when contacted here today.

Zulkifli said preliminary investigation found that the bus was carrying 43 MASKargo contract workers, who are all foreigners, from their hostel in Nilai, Negri Sembilan, to their work place when the crash occurred.

He said the injured victims were sent to Serdang Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital, Banting Hospital and Kajang Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, he added. — Bernama