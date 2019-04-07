King attends race at Sepang International Circuit

SEPANG, April 7 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, attended the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia 2019 race at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), here today.

The King was welcomed upon arrival at 10.40am by SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali and Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) president Tan Sri Mokhzani Tun Mahathir.

He was at that circuit to witness his nephew Tunku Panglima Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Hassanal Jeffri Sultan Ibrahim competing in the race.

Tunku Panglima Johor is competing for the Triple Eight Race Engineering Australia team together with national race car driver Jazzeman Jaafar. — Bernama