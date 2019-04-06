Tengku Mahkota Kelantan to tie the knot on April 19

File photo showing Tengku Mahkota Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, April 6 — Tengku Mahkota Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, 45, will be tying the knot with Sofie Louise Johansson, 33, who hails from Sweden, on April 19.

Kelantan Palace ceremonial chief Datuk Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal said the wedding ceremony will held in the evening on April 19 and will be a closed-door one on a moderate scale.

“His Hignesss has also ordered that gifts in conjunction with the wedding be channeled to welfare bodies in Kelantan like Yayasan Orang Kurang Upaya (YOKUK), orphanages and old folks homes as well as the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

“His Highness seeks the prayers of the people that his marriage will go smoothly and receives the blessings of Allah until Jannah (paradise),” he told a press conference at Istana Balai Besar here today.

Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean said the ceremony would begin with the marriage solemnisation followed by the royal couple sitting on the wedding dais and a royal banquet. — Bernama