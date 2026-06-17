KAZAN, June 17 — Asean and Russia need to expand multilateral cooperation in areas such as food security, energy, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and education, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He noted that these sectors offer significant opportunities for collaboration as Asean member countries and Russia seek to diversify markets, strengthen supply chain resilience and explore new avenues for growth.

At the same time, Anwar also emphasised that it is crucial for nations to strengthen connectivity, deepen trust, and pursue practical cooperation.

“Asean understands this reality well, having emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions with a growing middle class, a rapidly expanding digital economy, and a youthful population that continues to drive growth and innovation across our region.

“Despite the uncertain global environment, Asean has demonstrated remarkable resilience. The region continues to attract investment, deepen integration, and strengthen its position within global value chains,” he said during the Asean-Russia Business Forum.

The forum was attended by more than 400 corporate and business leaders from Russia and Asean member states.

In his speech, Anwar reiterated that Asean remains committed to openness, inclusivity, and cooperation, and stressed that these principles have enabled the bloc—with its population of approximately 700 million people—to preserve its strategic autonomy while reinforcing Asean Centrality as a stabilising force in regional affairs.

“While Asean and Russia are not yet among each other’s principal economic partners, the potential for deeper engagement remains substantial,” he said.

He also noted that both businesses and governments are operating in an environment that is becoming increasingly fragmented, competitive and unpredictable.

“Yet periods of disruption also create opportunities for renewal. The challenge before us is not merely to adapt to a changing world, but to shape it in ways that promote stability, resilience, and shared prosperity.

“No country, no matter how huge or strong, can successfully navigate these challenges alone,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted that the Asean-Russia partnership has evolved steadily over the past three and a half decades, supported by meaningful dialogue, growing economic engagement, and a shared commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Prime Minister is in Kazan, the capital and largest city of Tatarstan, Russia, for a two-day working visit to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 17-18.

He is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar expressed his appreciation to the Russian Government, Tatarstan, and the Russia-Asean Business Council for their hospitality and arrangements. — Bernama