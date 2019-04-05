‘Long live the King’, TMJ declares after Malaysia withdraws from Rome Statute

TMJ took to Twitter today after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — “Long live the King,” Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said today after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Long Live the King. Demi Agama, Bangsa dan Negara. Daulat Tuanku. — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) April 5, 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said earlier today that the Cabinet has decided to withdraw Malaysia’s accession to the Rome Statute, a treaty that establishes the ICC which investigates international crimes like genocide and war crimes.

Dr Mahathir said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s decision to withdraw, just weeks after it acceded to the ICC, was made because of public confusion, as he accused detractors of trying to create a row between the royalty and the government.

“So our Cabinet decision this morning is that we will withdraw our ratification of the Statute of Rome because of confusion. Not because we believe it is going to be bad for us, but the confusion created by one particular person who wants to be free to beat up people and things like that.

“If he beats up people again, I will send the police to arrest him. I don’t care who he is,” said the prime minister.

Over 100 countries are party to the ICC that probes genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression that are committed either in the territory of a state party or by a citizen of a state party.

Dr Mahathir said the government still strongly believed that the Rome Statute is a positive international treaty that should be ratified.