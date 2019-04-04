No comment, but EIAC says will review Suhakam report on missing pastor, activist

Susanna Liew and Norhayati Mohd Arifin attend the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has declined to comment on the recent findings by the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) on the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat.

Its chairman Datuk A. Aziz A. Rahim said the commission has yet to review the two reports that were made public by Suhakam yesterday.

“The Commission has yet to look into the Public Inquiry Into the Disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat’s reports released by Suhakam yesterday.

“No further statements until the report has been reviewed,” he told Malay Mail today.

Following its finding on the enforced disappearances of Koh and Amri, Suhakam had in its two reports suggested the establishment of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) as well as reforming the police standard operating procedure.

Suhakam commissioner Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Salleh said she hopes to see the IPCMC Bill tabled soon as many have called for its establishment over the years.

“The Suhakam annual report will be tabled very soon, in this sitting, and in there we have also put in the recommendation for the setting up of the IPCMC.

“We hope they will table the Bill this sitting,” she said, adding that the two reports released by the commission would be able to push for the tabling of the Bill soon.

The draft of the IPCMC Bill was completed last November before it was sent to the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

The Bill was expected to be tabled in the current Parliament session, after the Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad announced last September that the EAIC would be replaced with the IPCMC in order for the police oversight body to act independently and holistically look into police complaints.

The replacement of the EAIC with the IPCMC is in line with Pakatan Harapan’s election manifesto to enable investigations and the handling of matters concerning police integrity and misconduct.