Cops: Two students caught hiding in Ikea Batu Kawan believed to be inspired by viral ’24-hour challenge’

BATU KAWAN, April 3 — In response to a YouTube celebrity challenge, two Form Five students face imprisonment and fines after being caught hiding inside an international furniture store after business hours.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Shafie Abdul Samad said on Saturday night, two 17-year-old boys were arrested by security guards who were patrolling before being handed over to the police.

“The two suspects who lived in Simpang Ampat came to the store at 8pm and on hearing the announcement that the business of the store would be closed for business that day, they hid in a closet and recorded videos on how they spent the night there to be uploaded on YouTube,” he said yesterday.

He said the teenagers were detained by police to facilitate investigation under Section 447 of the Penal Code which provides for jail term of up to six months and a maximum fine of RM3,000 or both, upon conviction. — Bernama