Rantau by-election: Anwar hopes voters will not shun Dr Streram because of race

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that Rantau voters will not let Dr S. Streram’s race be an issue in the coming by-election and that they will see him for the work he has done.

Anwar told reporters after a gathering at Taman Sri Ramai tonight that the Pakatan Harapan candidate has decades of experience helping the people as a doctor.

“He’s been all over the world, including Afghanistan and Sudan helping Muslims in war and turmoil so it isn’t any different here,” he said.

“Why are we shunning him just because he is an Indian? Lest we forget all the good work he has done for the people and will continue to do.”

When asked how he felt Dr Streram’s popularity has grown in the four days since the campaign period started, Anwar said: “Well, Streram’s worked in this constituency for years.”

“After the previous elections he’s been on the ground a lot, I ask him for status reports every time to monitor his progress. You can’t compare it with Tok Mat who’s had 15 years,” he said, referring to Barisan Nasional candidate, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is vying for his fourth term as Rantau assemblyman.

Anwar, said he is looking at developing the surrounding areas of Port Dickson, including Rantau

He said they are looking at widening their scope of development to include new housing and better vocational training.

The Rantau by-election will take place on April 13 and see a four-way fight between Dr Streram, Mohamad and two independent candidates, Malar Rajaram and Mohd Nor Yasin.