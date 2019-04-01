Penang Port Commission calls for proposal to revive failed Tanjung City Marina

The Tanjung City Marina area owned by PPC is to be leased after the announcement today by the PPC chairman, April 1, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 1 — The failed RM43 million Tanjung City Marina may soon get a new lease of life with a request for proposal (RFP) called for the site.

Newly-appointed Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam said the RFP is open to all companies and any creative ideas on what can be done for the site.

“Any proposed project for the site must complement the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal and since it is within the heritage zone, it must comply with heritage guidelines,” he said at a press conference this morning.

He said if there is a proposal for the sunken marina to be revived, it must have proper measures in place such as wave breakers to prevent damage to the pontoons.

“We need to make sure we do not repeat the same mistakes,” he said.

The Tanjung City Marina, built in 2005, used to have 102 berths for boats, yachts and catamarans but was closed in late 2011 due to deteriorating conditions.

The berths and pontoons have since sunk and the marina has been abandoned for the past eight years.

Penang Port Commission Chairman Jeffrey Chew shows the location of the PPC-owned land during a press conference at the Penang Port Commmission office, April 1, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Chew said it is time PPC does something about the land it owns including the marina, which encompasses two hectares of land and sea.

“We will consider any project proposals for the site, not only to revive it as a marina, as long as it is in line with the plans for its surrounding areas such as the godowns and the pier,” he said.

He said redevelopment costs for the marina could be between RM80 million to RM90 million.

The RFP for Tanjung City Marina is open from today and will close on December 11 to give proposers more time to conduct feasibility studies before submitting their proposals.

The area around the Penang Port Commission Sports Club owned by PPC is to be leased after the announcement today by the PPC chairman, April 1, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The PPC has also called for RFP for two other parcels of land, its former clubhouse along Anson Road in George Town and a vacant land along Jalan Chain Ferry in Butterworth.

Chew said the former clubhouse, built on about 0.6ha of land, is in a prime location but the land was zoned as institutional land.

“This means it can only be used for colleges and hospitals, not for commercial use,” he said.

The vacant land in Butterworth, situated right behind SMK Convent Butterworth, covers about 5.8ha and does not have any specific zoning.

“Any project can be proposed for the land in Butterworth,” he said.

The RFP for the lands in Anson Road and Butterworth is open from today until July 11.

Chew said all three parcels of land are on a 30-year lease for any proposed project.

“We are very firm on the 30-year lease and the land will still remain as PPC properties,” he said.

He said this means that residential projects might not be appropriate while short lease would be just right for educational institutions for the land in Anson Road.

Those interested in submitting their proposals may purchase the RFP documents from the PPC during office hours between April 1 and 12.

For details on the RFP, contact the officer in charge, Nor Effendi Abd Hamid, at 04-2633211.