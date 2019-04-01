Health Ministry warns against two cosmetics products found to contain scheduled poison diphenhydramine

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The public should avoid buying and using two cosmetics products — the Bao Fu Ling Snow Lotus and the Bao Fu Ling Skincare creams which have been found to contain the scheduled poison diphenhydramine.

According to a statement issued by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of the Malaysian Health Ministry (KKM) today, the use of diphenhydramine without supervision by a health professional could cause the skin where the cream was applied to become more sensitive to sunlight and result in severe allergies.

“The two cosmetics products contain diphenhydramine which is a pharmaceutical product which must be registered with the Drug Control Authority, and must only be used for temporary relief from itchiness and pain from insect bite, sunburn and skin irritations,” it said.

It added that the notification of these cosmetics have been cancelled by the Senior Director of the Pharmacy Service in the Health Ministry, and sellers and distributors of these products have been warned to immediately stop selling and distributing them.

“Individuals who are found to have contravened the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulation 1984 can be sentenced to a fine up to RM25,000 or imprisoned up to three years or both for the first offence, and fined up to RM50,000 or jailed up to five years or both for subsequent offences.

“Meanwhile, companies which commit these offences can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences,” it said.

Consumers and members of the public who have questions concerning cosmetics products can send an email to [email protected] or check the status of notification of a cosmetic product through the official NPRA website http://www.npra.gov.my. — Bernama