Stop skirting round sale of consulate property in Hong Kong, Guan Eng tells Najib

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pic) reiterated that the property sale at RM1.1 billion via direct negotiation was the decision of the previous Barisan Nasional administration led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has slammed Datuk Seri Najib Razak for still trying to pin the blame on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government while dodging questions over the sale of the Malaysian consulate’s property in Hong Kong.

The Bagan MP reiterated that the property sale at RM1.1 billion via direct negotiation was the decision of the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration led by Najib, while PH's open tender might land even more than RM1.6 billion for the property.

“Malaysians would have lost at least RM500 million if BN’s direct negotiation continued. Maybe such wrong-doings is the new culture of ‘Apa Malu Bosku’ that permits Najib to have billions of Ringgit deposited into his account without shame,” Lim said, using Najib’s social media moniker.

“I have asked the question of the Hong Kong asset sale in Parliament but he continued to be evasive and redirect the public’s attention from the actions of the previous administration. Now with the international open tender with a reserve price of RM1.6 billion, we may receive higher bids.

“It is obvious the public is waiting for Najib’s explanation regarding the decision made by his administration to sell Malaysian buildings through direct negotiations instead of open tender,” said Lim.

He also defended the Penang’s state government decision on the underwater tunnel, saying it was done via open tender.

Lim pointed out that PAS information chief Nasaruddin Hassan Tantawi who had also raised similar questions about the tunnel as Najib, had already apologised and withdrawn his allegations in 2016.