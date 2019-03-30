LIMA 2021 to focus on cyber, aerospace technologies, says Defence Minister

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the opening of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition in Langkawi March 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 30 — Cyber and aerospace technologies will be among the important components in focus at the Langkawi International Maritime Aerospace Exhibition 2021 (LIMA’21), says Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the component is important in empowering the country’s aerospace and maritime industry to be better known and successful at global level and it can be implemented through platforms like organising LIMA.

“I have seen various inventions by Malaysians including using laser to cut oil palm via a drone. This is something new.

“The Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) had earlier mentioned that Malaysians were exploring cyber and aerospace technologies... and the matter has been entered in the Defence White Paper as a new effort of Malaysians,” he said in a media conference in conjunction with LIMA’19 at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here.

Commenting on LIMA’19, Mohamad described it as a runaway success and was well-organised from the opening day on Tuesday till today.

He said this was seen throughout LIMA’19 which saw no untoward incidents happening so far.

“I am grateful to Allah SWT as LIMA’19 was the first time I am involved as organiser and it proceeded smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the congestion at LIMA’19 ticket counters, Mohamad said his team actually provided online ticket sales.

“However. I understand the people came early this morning to buy tickets to MIEC and I apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are committed to improve the tickets sales system in future.

“Apart from that, there was also delay due to security screenings on civilian visitors,” he added.

LIMA’19 which began on Tuesday and ended today featured 406 companies — 206 local and 200 foreign in the defence industry. — Bernama