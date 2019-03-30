Hundreds of Pakatan, BN supporters turn up in Rantau on nomination day

Hundreds of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional supporters gathered near the Rantau by-election nomination centre at SJKC Bandar Sri Sendayan March 30, 2019. — Picture by R. Loheswar

RANTAU, March 30 — Hundreds of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters are gathered around SJKC Bandar Sri Sendayan as they await the opening of the Rantau by-election nomination centre.

The by-election is expected to see see Umno’s acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan locking horns with Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Datuk Dr S. Streram in what is seen as Mohamad’s stronghold.

BN supporters came in droves and camped early at their base of operations outside SJK(centre) Bandar Sri Sendayan awaiting the arrival of Mohamad and his entourage as early as 7am.

PH supporters also came early with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in tow.

Due to the large crowds, around 100 police personnel setup barricades outside the school to try and maintain order while traffic police were controlling traffic from as early as 7.15 am. The nomination centre will be open for an hour from 9am.