Five members of one family killed in horror crash in Raub

Fire and Rescue Department personnel attend the scene of the crash at Km325 Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru, near Kampung Jeram Besu in Raub March 28, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUANTAN, March 28 — Five members of a family perished in a crash involving a car and an express bus at Km325 Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru, near Kampung Jeram Besu in Raub near here early today.

Raub district police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the family members were travelling in a Proton Pesona car, which was heading towards Kelantan from Kuala Lumpur, when it collided with the express bus at about 3.45am.

He identified the victims as Mohd Sajury Abdullah, 63, and his wife, Sobariah Haron, 54, their niece, Nur Ilham Najwa Rahimi, 20, and nephews, Muhammad Faezuan Nor Izuddin, 27, and six-year-old Uwais AlQurney Abdullah. All of them died at the scene.

The crash was believed to have occurred when Mohd Sajury, who was at the wheel of the Proton Pesona, lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to skid and veered into the opposite lane into the path of an oncoming express bus, he said when contacted here today.

He said the impact of the collision caused both vehicles to skid to the left side of the road shoulder, with the car landing in a drain.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the express bus, which was carrying 45 passengers, also crashed into two food shops, which were closed, before coming to a halt.

Only one of the passengers was slightly injured, while the driver and other passengers escaped unhurt, he added.

He said the bodies of the five family members were sent to Raub Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama