E-hailing drivers now require six-hour training atop of vocational licence

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to reporters during after chairing the National Transportation Council meeting at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 5, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Current and future drivers under any e-hailing service are now also required to undergo a six-hour training at any Road Transport Department (RTD) accredited driving centres, aside from possessing a vocational driving licence.

The RTD said today that successful applicants for the private service vehicle (PSV) licence can start registering themselves for the training classes starting from April 1, with a fee of RM200.

“This involves the drivers and the e-hailing vehicles which act as public transport vehicles. In this regard, the e-hailing vehicle drivers are the same as those who drive taxis, rented cars and luxury taxis.

“Therefore, any drivers or future drivers offering the e-hailing service, must have the PSV-Taxi/E-hailing license, as stipulated under Section 56 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (APJ 1987),” it said in a statement.

RTD said that new licence will be printed and issued to “successfully licensed drivers”, while existing taxi drivers who already hold the PSV licence for taxis (PSV-Taxi) would automatically receive the new ones when they renew existing documents.

“Meanwhile, vehicles less than three years old which are used for the e-hailing service must undergo the process to change its registered usage code from an individual private vehicle to e-hailing private vehicle.

“This is in line with the law stipulated under Section 12(2), Section 12(3) and Section 12(4) of the APJ 1987,” it added.

The department said that vehicles which are more than three years old from the date of registration, must also undergo initial inspection for a used vehicle at any Puspakom centres nationwide, before proceeding to change their vehicles usage code.

RTD said that the latest requirements were made bearing in the mind the safety of the drivers, their passengers and any third party.

“Enforcement actions will be initiated to drivers and vehicles which do not adhere to the fixed rules, beginning July 12, in line with the announcement by the Transport Minister,” it said.

In November last year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said that all e-hailing drivers will be required to register for the PSV licence like other taxi drivers starting January this year.

Loke said these drivers would be given a period until July this year to obtain their PSV licences including undergoing the PSV course.