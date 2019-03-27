After firing shots, robbers flee with more than RM300,000 in cash, valuables from JB home

Police personnel outside the house along Jalan Sri Bahagia 16 in Taman Sri Bahagia in Johor Baru that was robbed by six armed men on March 27, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 27 — Four men, one who was armed with a pistol, fired several shots before robbing a family home of more than RM230,000 in cash and RM100,000 worth of valuables at a house along Jalan Sri Bahagia 16 in Taman Sri Bahagia in Tampoi here today.

However, despite several shots fired, there were no casualties reported in the 2.30pm incident that happened in a busy neighbourhood.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said there the robbers, who were on three motorcycles, had forced themselves into the house and one of them fired the shots.

“The robbers then threatened the family members before fleeing with the cash and valuables in a safe box,” he said when contacted today.

Initial investigations revealed that the robbers, who were clad with helmets, fled with Singapore currency S$43,000 (RM129,647.15), RM104,000, and more than RM100,000 worth of jewellery from the safe box.

The robbery took less than 10 minutes.

Based on the incident, Mohd Khalil said police has classified the case as armed robbery, but are still probing various angles.

He said a total of six shots from an automatic pistol were believed to have been fired by one of the robbers during the incident.

“A police forensics team was also despatched to the scene where they identified the bullet shells used as from a 9mm calibre,” said Mohd Khalil.