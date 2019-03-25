Statements taken from 26 witnesses, but IGP mum on arrests

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun addresses the 212th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Police have recorded statements from 26 people who witnessed the fracas between student demonstrators and supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak just outside the Universiti Malaya campus here last Friday.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun did not disclose the identities of those whose statements were taken nor if anyone would be arrested.

Instead, he said the investigation papers would be submitted to the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) for action.

“Tomorrow we will submit the papers to AGC. We will then take follow-up actions after receiving instructions from the deputy public prosecutor,” he said during a press conference at the Police Training Centre here.

Last Friday, a group that included Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam confronted around seven tertiary school students who held a peaceful demonstration demanding Najib account for RM2.6 billion said to be taken from sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The students, holding up placards and a cardboard caricature of Najib dressed as a clown, were manhandled after refusing to put away those items.

MORE TO COME