Muhyiddin: More engagement needed on IPCMC

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The government must obtain further feedback and views on the formation of an independent panel overseeing police conduct, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Asked for updates on the proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), Muhyiddin said its shape was not yet final despite the government agreeing in principle to its formation.

“I am of the opinion that the engagement process is still necessary with the relevant parties regardless of the police or other enforcement agencies.

“I find that there needs to be an understanding so that when the IPCMC is formed, it will be well-received by all,” he said during a press conference at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

Muhyiddin disclosed that feedback so far revealed that many do not understand what the IPCMC is and how it will function.

He also said there was fear of bias in the commission that would provide public oversight of the police force.

“The information I received so far clearly shows a need to continue the engagement process,” he said.

The IPCMC is a police oversight body first proposed by a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to improve the police force in 2005, following a spate of deaths in custody.

Earlier this month, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police have sent in their proposals and concerns to the government regarding the IPCMC.

The feedback from various parties included Bukit Aman’s senior police officers, police personnel of various ranks, and former officers.

The establishment of the IPCMC was among the pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the 14th general election.

Last September, Muhyiddin disclosed that IPCMC did not come about easily as the police had objected to it, owing to redundancy as the Police Force Commission was still in place.

The Malaysian Bar had around the same time urged the government to step up efforts to make the formation of the IPCMC a legislative priority.