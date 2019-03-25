DPM: No decision yet on compensation for Sungai Kim Kim victims

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is pictured in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today the government has yet to decide on the quantum of compensation for the people affected by toxic fumes resulting from the dumping of chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

She said the government is now focused on the treatment of the victims and is looking at preventive measures against the recurrence of the crisis.

“The Sungai Kim Kim incident just happened. Up to now, the government has taken the responsibility of providing the necessary health and medical treatment.

“As for the compensation, the quantum and how the compensation is to be made has yet to be decided,” she told the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Wan Azizah was replying to a supplementary question from Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) who had wanted to know the quantum of compensation to be given to the people affected by the Sungai Kim Kim pollution.

Dr Wan Azizah also said that the government spent RM8.78 million to address the floods in the east coast states between November 2018 and March 7 this year.

The sum included RM5.6 million for the flood relief centres and RM2.8 million to set up the forward bases under the Social Welfare Department in securing basic necessities such as mattresses, mats, blankets and pillows, she said.

A sum of RM320,000 was provided to the state disaster management secretariats and for the operations of the district disaster management committees in these states, she added.

“The federal government also provided RM500 in compassionate payment to the heads of each (affected) household,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah was replying to the original question, from Datuk Rosol Wahid (PH-Hulu Terengganu), on the total allocation the government had provided in addressing the floods in the east coast states between November 2018 and January this year. — Bernama