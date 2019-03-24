Kulasegaran: TVET good option for furthering studies

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters during a visit to TalentCorp’s office in Kota Damansara January 23, 2019. The minister said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) which emphasises skills is a good option for furthering studies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, March 24 — Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) which emphasises skills is a good option for furthering studies, said Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said this was in line with the country’s aim to produce more skilled workers as currently the percentage (of skilled workers) stood at only 28 per cent when the target by 2020 is 35 per cent.

“Skills training is very important, the country’s progress depends on it. I hope our young will pick TVET as as the first choice, parents should not solely be looking at sending their children to universities because TVET is no less important,” he told reporters after attending a “Human Resource Ministry with the People” event in Rantau here today.

He also said involvement of the Chinese and Indian communities in TVET was rather lukewarm, standing at one and five per cent respectively, and that the ministry was intensifying efforts to encourage higher participation from them as well as the Orang Asli community.

He added it was easy for TVET students to get jobs after completing their courses, citing the take up rate now stood at 94 per cent.

On other matters, Kulasegaran said the ministry held “Meet-the-Customer” sessions at its headquarters in Putrajaya every Tuesday from 8am to 10am, whereby not only top ministry officials would be present but he himself.

In conjunction the programme, the minister also made a walkabout at the new market in Rantau town. — Bernama