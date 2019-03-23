Mujahid: Govt committed to making Malaysia leading model of Islamic administration

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the vision of religious agencies at the Federal level was to make Malaysia a leading model of Islamic administration that is progressive and inclusive by 2025. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, March 23 — The government, through its religious agencies, is committed in its applying Al-Quran values into its administration, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the vision of religious agencies at the Federal level was to make Malaysia a leading model of Islamic administration that is progressive and inclusive by 2025.

“Various efforts are continuously being planned to achieve this vision. This vision will surely not be achieved if the vision of Allah SWT is set aside. To achieve this vision, the strength of all religious agencies will be geared towards implementing the mission of leading the comprehensive management of Muslims in harmony with Maqasid Syariah (Islamic legal doctrine) in achieving a new Malaysia through the concept of Rahmatan Lil-alamin (Mercy to all creation).

“At the international level, the agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has been introduced since 2015. This agenda was implemented to overcome issues on poverty, education, health, sanitation, climate change and so on,” he said at the closing of the 2019 national-level Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation competition here yesterday.

His speech was read by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir graced the ceremony and gave away the prizes to the best qari (male reciter) and qariah (female reciter) as well as hafiz and hafizah.

Also present was the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud, the Undang of Johol Datuk Johan Pahlawan Lela Perkasa Setiawan Datuk Muhammad Abdullah and Tok Puan Faridah Hanom Jaafar, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and his executive council members.

Mujahid said the government was confident of rising as a model nation in fulfilling the SDG agenda if all efforts were focused on achieving the vision and missions outlined.

“More than that, the rise of Malaysia is based on the five principles of the Maqasid Syariah, which have long been underlined by scholars to ensure a more progressive life as well as to preserve the importance of the afterlife.

The competition, themed Helping the People Brings Blessings, attracted 79 participants, with 28 in the recital category, and was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir on March 17. — Bernama