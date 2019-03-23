Malaysians abhor terrorism, Mujahid says

A woman holds some flowers as she marches to Dataran Mardeka during the Solidarity 4 Peace Rally in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Choosing the path of peace and harmony as shown during the Solidarity4Peace gathering here today proves Malaysians abhor terrorism, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said Malaysians rejected hatred and chose the path of peace while mourning the victims of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.

“If we become angry and seek revenge, what will be the difference between us and terrorists? If there are attempts to influence us (towards hatred), we should say no.

“We are much better than the terrorists. We are above them, we are beyond them because our message is peace to everyone,” he said during the rally at Dataran Merdeka.

The gathering, which began at 7 am, was held as a sign of Malaysia’s solidarity for peace and harmony among peoples following the massacre of innocent Muslims by a white supremacist terrorist at the two mosques in Chrischurch, which claimed 50 lives including that of 17-year-old Malaysian, Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi.

Mujahid, who also read out the Kuala Lumpur Peace Declaration 2019 at the rally, said he believed that the declaration would set an example for the rest of the world.

Thousands of people from various communities including political and religious leaders participated in the rally organised by the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs) and Committee to Promote Inter-faith Understanding & Harmony (JKMPKA) in collaboration with the Civil Society Organisation (CSO).

Notable attendees were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy; Minister of Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad; Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok; and Zarina Shuib, the aunt of Muhammad Haziq. 17, who was killed in the mass shooting.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Hunter Nottage; Turkish ambassador to Malaysia Merve Kavakci; and Australia’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Andrew Goledzinowski also attended and delivered brief speeches.

Meanwhile, local leaders voiced out against acts of terrorism and called for peace and harmony to be preserved among Malaysians.

Teresa Kok in her brief speech said: “Today we come here together with love and compassion. We want Malaysia to stay in peace and to share this peace with all parts of the world”.

Waytha Moorthy said the peace enjoyed for over 62 years in the country should be maintained, and that there should be no place for hatred.

“The incident which occurred in New Zealand proves that hatred can tear apart a peaceful country. We need to learn from the incident,” he said.

The gathering ended with participants cleaning up the area together. — Bernama