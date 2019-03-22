Police will get full report from aircraft company over fatal crash, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 19,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Police will get a full report from the private company whose aircraft was involved in the fatal crash with a Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) engineering unit vehicle at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on Monday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said they had received several reports regarding the incident, including from the family of the deceased car driver.

“Police will help MAHB unravel the cause of the accident, which resulted in the car driver’s death.

“We have called up the pilot and the company involved is also being investigated...we will complete the investigation papers as soon as possible,” he told reporters after attending Friday prayers in conjunction with the 212th Police Memorial Day at the Police Training Centre mosque here.

On Monday, Mohd Ruzaimi Iskandar Ahmad Razali, 39, was seriously injured after being involved in the crash with a private aircraft at the airport. He died at the Sungai Buloh Hospital the next day.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said they would call up all those involved to help assist investigations under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said police were in the process of completing the investigation papers into the case of a political activist ‘attacking’ Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his Facebook page before handing it over to the Public Prosecutor.

“The man has been freed on police bail. There are certain reports we need to prepare before going to the PP,” he said.

The man could be seen in several live Facebook video recordings hurling all kinds of accusations against Dr Mahathir. — Bernama