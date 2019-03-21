Malaysian teen confirmed killed in NZ shooting

Flowers, messages and flags of New Zealand and Malaysia are seen at the memorial site for the victims of Friday’s shooting, outside Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — A 17-year-old Malaysian who went missing during a shooting at two mosques in New Zealand has been confirmed dead.

Media reports quoted confirmation from Welfare Committee and Caring Society chairman Phee Boon Poh about the death of Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, a son of Mohd Tarmizi Shuib who is currently undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds sustained from the terror attack in Christchurch.

“Haziq is confirmed dead. The embassy had received this information,” Phee was quoted by NST Online as saying.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told Malay Mail: “We will issue a statement after the NZ authority has made an official statement on this.”

Two other Malaysian men — Rahimi Ahmad and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar — also sustained injuries from last Friday’s shooting by a gunman with alleged white supremacist ideology who killed 50 people.