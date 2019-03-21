Cradle CEO’s murder: Teens’ bail application to be decided on March 27

Lawyer Hisyam Teh leaves after the hearing for the two teens’ bail application at Shah Alam High Court March 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — The High Court here has fixed March 27 to deliver its decision on the bail application by two teenagers who were charged with murdering Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan in June last year.

High Court judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman said the reason for the bail application hearing postponement today was because the case was complex and he needed more time to go through a new affidavit.

“The court needs to go through the new affidavit filed for the case thoroughly before a decision is made on the bail application,” Judge Ab Karim said this afternoon.

Earlier, Hisyam Teh, who represented the two teenagers aged 14 and 17, told the court that it was important for the two boys to be granted bail as they are missing out on school.

He argued that the two boys are straight ‘A’ students and also excelled in sports and extracurricular activities.

He also pointed out that the 14-year-old teenager was a champion in archery.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jamil Aripin said as the charge is a non-bailable offence, there are no exceptions for bail to be granted.

He argued that the affidavit filed by the teenagers’ lawyer and the police report on claims by the 14-year-old accused that he was sexually and physically assaulted while in detention are contradictory.

Jamil said the principal of the social welfare institution in Sentul filed another affidavit and has said that the allegations were unfounded and had a malicious intention.

“In fact, the teenager’s father could have informed the principal in three visits made to the son so far (of the alleged assault).

“The principal of the social welfare institution had said that the father in fact thanked him every time after his visits for helping him see to his kids and never said anything about sexual assaults as claimed,” he said.

Jamil said the father has knowledge of the law and should have made a police report instead of complaining to the court.

On March 12, Samirah Muzaffar, 43, pleaded not guilty to murdering Nazrin, who was her second husband.

The two teenagers, who were similarly charged under Section 302 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, also claimed trial.

The duo cannot be named or identified in any way by order of the court.

On the same day, Hisyam claimed that the younger of the two boys had said that he was abused by fellow inmates at the detention centre in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

He said he hoped the court can make an order for the teenager to be sent to another detention centre in Puncak Alam, where his brother is currently detained.