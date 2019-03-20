Filipino tourist charged with indecent behaviour after Bukit Bintang strip-off

Acuin was alleged to have behaved inappropriately after stripping naked and climbing onto a car along Jalan Sultan Ismail on March 13. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — A male tourist from the Philippines who was captured on video strolling naked in the city last week, was charged with indecent behaviour in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Kent Caburnay Acuin, 29, from Cebu, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him by an interpreter before Magistrate Rahni Kartini Abd Karim.

Acuin was alleged to have behaved inappropriately by being naked and climbing onto a Honda City Sedan vehicle in Jalan Sultan Ismail, Dang Wangi, at 10.40am on March 13.

The accused who was not represented was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which carries a maximum fine of RM100, if convicted.

The court ordered Acuin to be remanded and fixed April 22 for mention.

According to media reports, an individual was seen running and making lewd gestures on top a car and in front of a shopping mall in the Jalan Imbi area near the Bukit Bintang traffic light intersection on March 13. — Bernama