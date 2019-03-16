Penang reps to NZ also showing Malaysian solidarity after Muslim massacre, says Guan Eng

A police officer patrols outside Masjid Al Noor mosque after Friday’s mosque attacks in Christchurch March 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Phee Boon Poh and Azrul Aziz Mahathir who are flying to New Zealand today are not just representing Penang but also the federal government in its show of support for the Malaysians and other victims in the mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng commended the Penang government under his successor Chow Kon Yeow in its swift arrangements for the two state lawmakers to accompany the family of Bayan Lepas-born Rahimi Ahmad, 36, who was critically injured in yesterday’s terror attack.

“Both of them have contacted Wisma Putra to coordinate logistics to ensure that the Malaysian government acts as one nation to offer support, sympathy and solidarity to the three injured victims,” Lim said in a statement today.

He noted that Phee was familiar with New Zealand as the latter had stayed there “for some time” and had many contacts with local government leaders in Christchurch.

Phee is Sungai Puyu assemblyman and from Lim’s party while Azrul Aziz is Bayan Lepas assemblyman from Parti Amanah Negara.

The former Penang chief minister, who is now finance minister, reiterated DAP’s condemnation of the “senseless” shootings that took the lives of 49 people and injured another 48.

“The massacre by a white terrorist of innocent Muslims performing prayers in a religious house of worship in what is a peaceful and safe New Zealand, is most abhorrent,” Lim added.

He said the DAP prays not just for the recovery of the three injured Malaysians but for all the others injured in the attacks.

Lim also called on the world to unite against the hate agenda that threatens religious freedom, diversity, tolerance, harmony and compassion.

Wisma Putra confirmed two Malaysians to be injured when a gunman opened fire on worshippers at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch yesterday just before Friday prayers, but have not released their names.

Media reports indicate three Malaysians injured in the attacks: Rahimi, a father of two; Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42; and Mohd Nazri Hisham Omar, 46.

Local daily New Straits Times reported the trio were among five Malaysians at the mosque.