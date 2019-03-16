Johor DAP chief condemns assemblyman’s distasteful remarks on Christchurch massacre

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong today lambasted Mengkibol assemblyman Chew Chong Sin for insensitive comments made in the aftermath of the deadly attacks against two mosques in Christchurch. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong today lambasted Mengkibol assemblyman Chew Chong Sin for insensitive comments made in the aftermath of the deadly attacks against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“While Chew had retracted his remarks and apologised three times, I acknowledge the severity of his statement. The damage is done and therefore I reprimand Chew for his insensitivity,” said Liew in a statement.

Liew reiterated DAP’s position and condemned the horrific attacks on mosques in Christchurch, saying it was not only a crime against Muslims but against all humanity.

Yesterday, Chew had said that the massacre in New Zealand which had left 49 people dead, should serve as a lesson for Malaysians on the need to curb extremism.

He went on to cite the example of the Umno-PAS alliance and their narrative.

Chew later retracted his statement, stating that it had been misunderstood.

In another apology last night, Chew said his intention was to remind people about the need to curb extremism.

“I apologise as it had courted misunderstanding instead of the real meaning that I wanted to convey.

“I sincerely apologise for hurting the people’s feelings, particularly the Muslim community,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that two Malaysians were injured in the mass shootings.

The mass shootings had claimed the lives of at least 49 people and injured dozens more.