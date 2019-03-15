No arrests made so far in chemical contamination in Johor, says IGP

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said no arrests have been made so far in connection to the chemical contamination in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — No arrests have been made so far in connection to the chemical contamination in Pasir Gudang, Johor, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said, however, the police were actively tracking down the irresponsible parties involved in the incident.

“We have received 51 police reports, the investigation papers have been opened and the case is being investigated under Section 278 of the Penal Code (for making atmosphere hazardous to health) and Section 284 of the Penal Code (negligent conduct with poisonous substance),” he said during a press conference here today.

He said about 150 personnel including from the General Operations Force were stationed to monitor the area.

The chemical contamination following the disposal of toxic waste in Sungai Kim Kim reported on March 7 has affected the health of over 2,000 people, and caused 111 schools in Pasir Gudang to be closed.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said his the police had received more than 50 reports on the World Woman’s Day protest last Saturday and was completing investigations into the case.

“They did not follow proper procedures. When there is a police report filed we will investigate as soon as possible to hand it over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

“We are investigating because they proceeded (with the protest) without even giving notice... for them to tell us not to investigate and the such, is not their responsibility... but it is the responsibility of the police (to investigate if a report is lodged),” he said.

Yesterday, a news portal reported calls from a certain party for the police to stop investigations into the case.

Bernama had earlier reported that six individuals had lodged police reports claiming the rally which was held at Dataran Merdeka here, involved lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) supporters.

Earlier, Mohamad Fuzi witnessed the handing over of duties for the Deputy Inspector-General of Police’s post.

Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador was appointed acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police, replacing Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim who is retiring on Sunday. — Bernama