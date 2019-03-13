Pasir Gudang toxic fumes under control, says Johor MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (seated, centre) said there was no need to evacuate or move residents living along the river in light of the toxic fume situation in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 13 — The Johor state government has declared that the toxic fumes situation along Sungai Kim Kim is under control, even though more schools were closed by the Education Ministry today.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian told reporters that there was no need to evacuate or move residents living along the river, pointing out that the various departments and agencies have contained the situation as of today.

“We expect that the worst is over. In fact, there has not been any death in relation to the incident and the situation is not one that warrants a state of emergency,” said Osman at a media conference after chairing the state disaster management committee meeting at Menara Aqabah here today.

Present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzukefly Ahmad, Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin and senior state department and agency heads.

MORE TO COME