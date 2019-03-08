Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid is new Auditor-General

Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid (pic) succeeds Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad as the new Auditor-General whose term of office ended on February 22. ― Picture via Twiter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, March 8 ― Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid, the Economic Affairs Ministry secretary-general, is the new auditor-general (A-G).

Nik Azman, 60, will serve for two years, effective February 23, 2019, to February 22, 2021, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar announced today.

Nik Azman succeeds Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad whose term of office ended on February 22.

Ismail said in a statement that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has consented to Nik Azman’s appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and after consultation with the Conference of Rulers.

He said Nik Azman had wide experience in economics and finance.

Besides the Economic Affairs Ministry, Nik Azman has also served in the Economic Planning Unit, Finance Ministry, Prime Minister’s Department and the World Bank in Washington DC, he said.

Ismail recorded the appreciation of the government to Madinah for her service as the A-G, especially in the efforts to transform and restructure the auditing system and strengthen the government financial management system. ― Bernama