Teens drown after dip in river

Fire and Rescue Department personnel at Sungai Pinji near Batu 4 in Tambun where two teenagers drowned after going for a swim. ― Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, March 5 ― Two teenagers drowned after a swim at Sungai Pinji near Batu 4 in Tambun here this morning.

The victims, 13, have been identified as Alif Azam Azmin Azam and Muhammad Farid Nazmi Abd Khader.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a distress call was received at 8.27am.

“At the time of incident, the boys were swimming in the river with three other friends” he said in a statement here today.

Firemen managed to retrieve Alif Azam's body at 10.12am while Farid Nazmi's body was found at 10.28am.

“Both were declared dead at the scene by Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun Ipoh medical personnel,” he said.

Their remains were later sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) mortuary for post-mortem.

Farid Nazmi's father Abd Khader Hat said he was informed of his son's death at about 9.30am.

“A friend of my son came to my house to break the news to me,” he said.

Speaking to reporters when met at HRPB, Abd Khader said he last saw his son this morning before the ill-fated includent.

“He told me he had school practise and has to be at school early,” he said of his son, a Form One student of SMK Tambun.

“When I asked him if he will come back after practise, he said he would stay on,” he added.

Abd Khader said in his years of staying in Tambun, he did know the existence of a river.

Alif Azam's mother Norfarizah Masran, 41, said she was unaware her son had gone to the river.

“He told me he had practice at school,” she said, adding that she was informed of her son's death by his friend who came to her shop where she worked.