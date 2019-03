Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said efforts to repair a 60-year system left behind by the previous government is not easy and the new government needs time to do it. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PERMATANG PAUH, March 3 — Efforts to repair a 60-year system left behind by the previous government is not easy and the new government needs time to do it, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

He said for 60 years Malaysia was administered by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government and after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over, the country was burdened with huge debts.

“For 60 years, there was no change in the government. When we took over, we do not have enough fund. this is facts... the debts, if we don’t pay, we will be a country that is bankrupt.

“We (PH government) are only eight-months-old, it is not easy to repair an old system. This is not an excuse. We make efforts by holding meetings, setting up committees, on how we can reduce the living cost that we feel is burdening the people,” she said at a programme, ‘An Evening with the Deputy Prime Minister’ here today.

Also present were Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar and Seberang Jaya Assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin. — Bernama