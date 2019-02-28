53,411 voters eligible to vote in Semenyih by-election this Saturday

An Election Commission officer dips a voter’s finger in indelible ink at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 28 — A total of 53,411 ordinary voters are eligible to vote in the Semenyih state by-election this Saturday.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said this was based on its 2018 third quarter electoral roll which was updated until January 11, 2019.

“The number of ordinary voters eligible to vote in the Semenyih by-election is 53,520. Of the total, 109 are absentee voters,” he said in a statement today.

Polling time is set from 8am to 5.30pm.

The early voting was held on Tuesday (February 26).

While urging all voters to exercise their responsibility, Azhar advised them to come out early and to not wait until last minute.

For those who have received Voter’s Card or already know their voting details, they could go straight to the voting channel and no longer need to check at EC’s booth.

Azhar said any voter who did not receive the card because he or she had moved out were advised to check before the polling day via the EC portal pengundi.spr.gov.my or the MySPR Semak application or the short messaging service (SMS) (type SPRSEMAK IC NUMBER) and send to 15888 or contacting the EC hotline at 03-88927018.

Voters are also reminded to bring along their identity card and Voter’s Card or voting details and presented it to the first voting clerk (KP1). — Bernama