PAS lodges police report over alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad

Negri Sembilan PAS acting commissioner, Rafiei Mustapha, said that the police report was made to request the government to take stern action against the Facebook account holders.— Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 27 — Negri Sembilan PAS today lodged a police report against two Facebook account holders for having allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Its acting commissioner, Rafiei Mustapha, made the report at the Seremban District Police headquarters here at 9am.

“The police report was made to request the government to take stern action against the (Facebook) account holders by prosecuting and penalising them as a lesson for other people,” he told reporters after making the report. — Bernama