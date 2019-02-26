DPM begins two-day official visit to Brunei

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at the Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport February 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb 26 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived here today for a two-day maiden official visit to Brunei Darussalam as the Malaysian deputy prime minister.

Dr Wan Azizah flew into the Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport in a military aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) at 10.53 am. She was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

At the airport to welcome Dr Wan Azizah were Brunei Darussalam Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Minister of Finance and Economy II Datuk Seri Dr Awang Amin Liew Abdullah; Brunei Darussalam Foreign Minister II Datuk Seri Setia Awang Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof and Malaysia’s High Commissioner-Designate to Brunei Darussalam Ismail Salam.

The visit is one of the series of familiarisation trips to fellow Asean countries following Dr Wan Azizah’s appointment as the Malaysian deputy prime minister in May last year.

Tuesday, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and an audience with the sultan’s consort, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, is also scheduled to meet with Brunei Darussalam Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Maj Gen (Rtd) Datuk Paduka Seri Aminuddin Ihsan Abidin, who is also in charge of the community development department.

The Malaysian deputy prime minister is also scheduled to have a meeting with Malaysians living in Brunei Darussalam, at a hotel here.

Wednesday, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion with 40 Brunei Darussalam industry players and business representatives.

She will also visit the Brunei Darussalam National Disaster Management Centre.

Dr Wan Azizah is also scheduled to have an audience with the Brunei Darussalam Crown Prince, Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah, who is also Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

She will also visit Pusat Bahagia Brunei Darussalam, a care centre and class for disabled children, before returning to Kuala Lumpur in the evening. — Bernama