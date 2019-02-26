Adib warned off internet while at IJN, reveals witness

An ambulance carrying the body of late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim leaves for the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 26 — Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was advised not to browse the Internet on his mobile phone as he might come across reports on events which had led to his hospitalisation.

National Heart Institute (IJN) intensive care unit (ICU) director, Datuk Dr Suneta Sulaiman said she advised Muhammad Adid not to browse the Internet as there were many reports on the events leading to the firefighter being admitted to hospital.

The 15th witness testified that the fireman had asked to use his handphone by writing on a white board during his hospitalisation at IJN.

Dr Suneta, 44, who is also an anaesthesiologist, said Muhammad Adib had on one occasion written on the white board, “Nak phone.” (I want the phone).

She then told Muhammad Adib that he could have the phone with him sometimes, but had to adhere to certain conditions.

"I advised him not to look up the Internet so much," she said.

The witness was being questioned by deputy public prosecutor Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, who is the coordinating officer of the inquest into Muhammad Adib’s death.

Dr Suneta also testified that she told Muhammad Adib that he could only use the handphone to communicate with his immediate family members, to which he agreed.

The doctor said she had communicated with the patient on the use of his handphone between Dec 4 and 11 when the fireman was receiving treatment through the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine which aided his lung function.

Asked to give her professional opinion on Muhammad Adib's state of mind at the hospital, Dr Suneta said it varied, depending on the level of medication he was on.

On Muhammad Adib's 20-day treatment in IJN, she said his health deteriorated in the last three days prior to his death at 9.41pm on Dec 17.

"The first 48 hours (of his admission), (Adib) showed positive signs and we were happy," she said.

The doctor who was seen a bit emotional when testifying towards the end, said if Muhammad Adib was not given ECMO support upon his admission to IJN, he could have died in a short period of time.

Muhammad Adib, who was an Emergency Medical Rescue Services personnel from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, was critically injured in the temple riot on Nov 27 last year and died on Dec 17 at the IJN.

The inquest before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues. — Bernama