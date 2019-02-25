Health D-G warns public against cancer drug Iclusig

Noor Hisham said the ministry had received a notification from the World Health Organisation regarding Iclusig products having falsified Panotinib active ingredient. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Products under the brand Iclusig, which is used to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia are not registered with the Health Ministry, said Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Chronic myeloid leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

He said, however, the products were allowed to be brought in under Regulation 15(6) Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 on the request and application from physicians for particular patients.

“Our findings showed that only one patient was involved and the ministry has taken steps to contact the hospital and the patient concerned for quarantine action against the product,” he said in a statement today.

He said they had received a notification from the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding Iclusig products having falsified Panotinib active ingredient.

“The ministry’s pharmacy services will cooperate with the WHO and relevant authorities in investigating the matter,” he said.

Anyone with queries or complaints can call 03-78413200 or browse the Public Complain Agency Management System (SisPAA) at http://moh.spab.gov.my. — Bernama