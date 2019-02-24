Why announce toll concessions just before Semenyih by-election? Tok Mat asks

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan questioned the timing of the toll plans. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 24 — Putrajaya must explain why it has decided to offer toll concessions just before the Semenyih by-election, Umno has said.

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan questioned the government’s motives to replace the current system of collecting tolls for highway use with congestion charge system.

“Was the decision to take over the toll concessions from Gamuda made after proper research was done?” asked Mohamad.

“Can these new policies bring in more money that can then be channeled into public transport? Or are these policies just an attempt by the government to allay the anger of the people towards the transport minister who said “It’s up to the people to dream?”

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that the Government has begun talks with Gamuda to negotiate the acquisition of highway concessions for four main highways.

The four highways are the Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong (LDP), Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat (SPRINT), Lebuhraya Shah Alam (KESAS) and SMART Tunnel.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that once the take-over is complete, the Government would eventually abolish the existing toll mechanism.

“If the government want to take over the highway concessions they must then reveal in detail to the public the terms and conditions of the agreement,” Hasan said.

“It must be brought to the public scrutiny as this decision will create liabilities for the government financially. It is a critical decision as the government has said at many times they are cash strapped.

“We at Umno will pressure the government to make sure their decision will impact the country in a positive way and not just made to appease the people without it reducing the cost of living.”

The Semenyih by-election will be on March 2.