CCTVs to be installed at Surau Sabilul Huda following idol incident

PORT KLANG, Feb 24 — Several closed-circuit television (CCTVs) will be installed at Surau Sabilul Huda, Taman Pendamar Indah following the discovery of two idols placed at the entrance of the surau yesterday.

Klang MP Charles Anthony Santiago said the matter was agreed upon by the surau’s committee members and he would submit a proposal to the relevant ministries for the allocation.

“We hope the proposal will be approved so that the installation of CCTVs can be done soon.

“However, if the proposal is not approved, I will take my own initiative, even if it means having to use my own money to install the CCTVs,” he told reporters here today.

He said besides that, he had also submitted a proposal to the surau community to organise more programmes aimed at maintaining racial and religious harmony in the area.

Meanwhile, the surau committee’s chairman Idris Mazlan, 64, said he hoped the incident would not give rise to any racial discord and left it up to the police to investigate.

“We live in a multicultural and multireligious country, we need to be aware about maintaining peace, and as a Malaysian citizen we should work together to ensure such things do not occur in the future,” he said.

At about 2.15pm yesterday, a woman found two idols placed at the entrance of the surau.

A similar incident occurred on Friday (February 22) when the surau congregation found an idol placed next to the main entrance of the surau at 4.15pm. — Bernama