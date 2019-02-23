Oil tanker catches fire on highway, Slim River-Sungkai stretch closed temporarily

An oil tanker lorry caught fire following an accident at Km 372 of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

IPOH, Feb 23 ― The stretch of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway north-bound from Slim River to Sungkai is currently closed to all traffic after an oil tanker lorry caught fire following an accident at Km 372 of expressway this morning.

According to PLUS spokesman, the accident involving the oil tanker and another lorry occurred at 8.50am just 50 metres after the Slim River toll plaza interchange.

One of the lorries turned turtle and blocked the two-lane expressway, causing traffic congestion of three kilometres.

Those heading north are advised to take an alternative route before reaching Slim River. ― Bernama